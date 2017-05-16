Songs of SC Folk planned for this Saturday in Pickens

PICKENS — At 7 p.m. this Saturday, Steve McGaha will present a concert on Songs of S.C. Folk at the Pickens Community Center, located at 129 Schoolhouse St. in Pickens.

McGaha — a S.C. Folk Heritage Award winner, historian, and musicologist — for many years has researched folk music and particularly S.C. folk music. During the program, McGaha will tell his audience blurbs about these folk songs along with short bios of the original artists.

Joining McGaha onstage will be several Young Appalachian Musicians and YAM alumni along with Friends of McGaha. In addition to being a renowned musicologist, McGaha has been playing, for over 50 years, traditional music and blues on guitar, mandolin, fiddle and clawhammer banjo. Since 2008, he has been a YAM instructor teaching literally hundreds of kids and adults in the YAM after-school and evening programs

