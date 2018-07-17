Southern Wesleyan welcomes Moore as new CTO

CENTRAL — Southern Wesleyan University has named Dan Moore as its new chief technology officer (CTO).

Southern Wesleyan President Dr. Todd Voss said, “Dan Moore brings a wealth of specific experience to SWU that will serve our campus and online students so wonderfully. He is a collaborator, an innovator, and is excited about SWU’s mission and impact. An amazing combination!”

Moore brings to Southern Wesleyan his more than 20 years of experience in higher education information technology, grant acquisitions, personnel management and vendor negotiations. He has also been an affiliate computer science faculty member and is active in the Army Reserve.

“With the emphasis on technology in our future, Moore will be joining the Cabinet to increase connectivity and strategic planning opportunities,” Voss

You do not have permission to view this content