Easley Spring Fling

A week later than originally scheduled due to wet weather, the city of Easley held its annual Spring Fling last Saturday, coinciding with the Family Unity Festival in Old Market Square. The event offered music, food and fun for the whole family and helped kick off the annual festival season in Pickens County. Pickens’ 34th Azalea Festival is scheduled for this weekend, followed next week by the Central Railroad Festival. To read more about both events, look inside this week’s issue. Above right, Easley resident Diane Balog enjoys the Spring Fling with her pet monkey, Tyson, on Saturday. Rocky Nimmons/Courier