Spring soccer and volleyball sign-ups open at Pickens Rec

PICKENS — Spring soccer and volleybal registrations are being taken now through Jan. 26 at the Pickens Recreation Center on Sangamo Road in Pickens.

Financial assistance is available for those who qualify and will only be taken the first three weeks of the registration period, which will end Jan. 19.

The following coed age divisions are offered in soccer: 5-6, 7-8, 9-10 and

You do not have permission to view this content