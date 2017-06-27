Standoff ends in arrest

PICKENS — A man was arrested after a six-hour standoff with Pickens police on Sunday.

According to a release from Pickens Police Department chief Travis Riggs, officers were dispatched about 8:30 a.m. about a woman being held hostage by a man with a gun at a home on Pineview Drive.

Officers arrived and announced themselves while knocking on the door twice before

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login