Standoff ends in arrest
PICKENS — A man was arrested after a six-hour standoff with Pickens police on Sunday.
According to a release from Pickens Police Department chief Travis Riggs, officers were dispatched about 8:30 a.m. about a woman being held hostage by a man with a gun at a home on Pineview Drive.
Officers arrived and announced themselves while knocking on the door twice before
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login
Leave a Reply