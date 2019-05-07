State commission OKs rate hike for ‘tone deaf’ Duke

By Riley Morningstar

Courtesy The Journal

rmorningstar@upstatetoday.com

SENECA — The South Carolina Public Service Commission has approved a request allowing Duke Energy to raise its monthly basic facilities charge to from $8.29 to $11.96 per month for residential customers.

But a member of the commission criticized Duke officials this week, saying they “demonstrated they were tone deaf” about the impact the company’s original request for an increase in the basic facilities charge to $28 per month would have had on elderly, disabled, low income and low-use customers.

The commission took action last week on the rate increase application on the request proposed by Duke to increase monthly basic

You do not have permission to view this content