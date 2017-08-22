State official: Education key to problems

Barton tells Pickens United meeting SC students being left behind in workforce

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — As Melanie Barton sat listening to the other speakers at a recent Pickens United meeting, she heard them touch on issues that include the economy and jobs, growth, crime, the opioid addiction epidemic and getting prisoners ready for work.

The executive director of the South Carolina Education Oversight Committee had the answer.

“Education is the solution to all your problems,” Barton said. “It is a huge issue in South Carolina. It’s time to come to the table, in local communities, then come up to the state (level). I’m really worried where we are as a state.”

The state has more jobs than it has qualified people, she said.

In terms of economic growth and construction, Charleston is booming,

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login