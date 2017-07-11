Stettner awarded Silver Palm

Anderson Stettner recently was presented the Boy Scout Silver Palm Award signifying the earning of 15 additional merit badges above the 21 merit badges required for the Eagle rank. He has been a scout for 12 years. He began as a Tiger Cub in first grade with Pack 130. As a Webelos Scout, Stettner obtained the Arrow of Light, the highest honor for a Cub Scout. He became a Boy Scout at the end of fifth grade, joining Troop 37. He achieved the rank of Eagle in Troop 37. Both Pack 130 and Troop 37 are sponsored by Easley First Baptist Church. Stettner recently graduated from Liberty High School. He was a member of the Beta Club, the orchestra and AJROTC. He was the battalion commander of the AJROTC during his senior year.