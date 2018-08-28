Store plans event to raise money for Meals on Wheels

PICKENS — The Cornerstone Christian and Music store will host the Cornerstone Music Festival.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at the store, at Dalton Flats between Pickens and Easley on S.C. Highway 8.

Visitors will be able to hear some great bands, eat some great food, try to win some great prizes and give to a great cause. All money raised at the event will go to Meals on Wheels and Hope Women’s Center.

For more information, visit cornerstonestore.com or facebook.com/Cornerstone-Christian-Music-Supply.