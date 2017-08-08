Strength from above

More than 60 police officers and other emergency officials gathered for the second annual first responders prayer and appreciation rally at Café Connections in Pickens on Thursday, according to organizers. The turnout was more than double the number of first responders from the event’s first year. Local residents joined the first responders after breakfast for an 8:30 a.m. prayer session, and all first responders were presented with a gift bag to thank them for their service. Above, Rep. Davey Hiott and Sheriff Rick Clark bow their head in prayer at the event. Courtesy photos