SWU unveils special needs housing project

Rex Brown/Courtesy The Journal

Southern Wesleyan University president Todd Voss speaks Monday during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Jericho Project, a housing community on the school’s Central campus that will bring together student mentors and those with special needs.

By Greg Oliver

Courtesy The Journal

goliver@upstatetoday.com

CENTRAL — Southern Wesleyan University, disabilities and special needs boards of Pickens and Anderson counties and

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login