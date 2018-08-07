Teen charged in deadly wreck

EASLEY — A teen is charged with reckless homicide after a 75-year-old man was killed in a wreck Sunday in Easley.

Pickens County Deputy Coroner Gary Duncan identified the victim as John Jerry Pressley, of West Carolina Avenue in Greenville.

The accident occurred at 4:30 p.m. Sunday on South Fishtrap Road at Shady Acres Circle, about 3.5 miles east of Easley, according to Lance Cpl. Justin Sutherland of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Pressley was driving a 2003 Oldsmobile and was traveling south on South Fishtrap Road when the collision occurred, Sutherland said. A 2003 Ford SUV driven by Marcio Antunez-Aleman, 18, of

You do not have permission to view this content