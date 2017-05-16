Teen charged in mother’s killing

Jonathan Caleb Ward, 19, appears at a bond hearing on Thursday, one day after police said he killed his mother at their home on Golden Springs Drive in Liberty.

LIBERTY — A Liberty teen was charged with murder last week in the death of his mother.

Jonathan Caleb Ward, 19, is being held without bond at the Pickens County Detention Center.

According to a warrant, police believe Ward killed his mother, 45-year-old Linda

