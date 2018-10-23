Teens arrested after school threats

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Three 17-year-old Pickens High School students are facing charges after police say threats were made on social media against the school.

“The police department received numerous calls about threats being made on social media referring to shooting up the school,” Pickens Police Chief Travis Riggs said.

Posts and videos on social media referenced “something happening Thursday morning,” he said.

School resource officers collected evidence to determine who made the threat and went to the student’s home and took him into custody, Riggs

