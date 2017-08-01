The boys are back

Rhe Senior League Baseball World Series kicked off at the J.B. “Red” Owens Complex in Easley on Saturday with three games and the honoring of Easley’s own 1986 Senior League state champions, left. At press time Tuesday, the S.C. District 1 host team, composed entirely of Easley High School players, had a 1-1 record with a rematch with the U.S. Southwest team looming. The tournament will continue through Saturday, when the U.S. pool champion and international pool champion will square off in an ESPN- televised championship game at 8 p.m. For more, visit SLBWS.org. Kerry Gilstrap/Courier