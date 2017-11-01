‘The Stitches That Bind Us’ comes to Pickens Nov. 3-4

PICKENS — More than 120 quilted items will be on display at “The Stitches That Bind Us,” the biennial quilt show sponsored by the UpCountry Quilters Guild Friday and Saturday, November 3-4, at PIckens View Wesleyan Church in Pickens.

Show hours are 9 am to 6 pm on Friday and 9 am to 5 pm on Saturday. Admission is $5.

Quilt Show Chairman Beth Eastman expects entries to include miniatures, large

quilts, art quilts, wall hangings and miscellaneous quilted items made by members of the guild.

Karen Kendo, quilt show judge from Harleysville, SC will judge the entries prior to the event and prize ribbons will be shown on the winning entries at the show.

Also, visitors will be asked to vote for their favorite entry which will receive the Viewers’ Choice Award.

A Presentation Quilt pieced by Gail Sexton and quilted by Michael and Rose Anne Sullivan, all members of the sponsoring guild, will be on display. Chances will be sold, a drawing will be held, and at the end of the show the presentation quilt will go home with a lucky winner.

A Boutique featuring items made by guild members will be open throughout the two-day event.

The show also will feature a number of vendors who will be displaying and selling their wares, and a “Second Time Around” booth filled with gently used quilt-related items for sale. Also, a drawing will be held for a “Fat Quarter Basket.”

Pickens View Wesleyan Church is located at 744 Bethlehem Ridge Road, just off Highway 8 between Pickens and Easley.

Call (864) 630-9765 for additional information.