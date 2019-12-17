The wonder of life and leaves

Nearly all the leaves have fallen now, save a few motley stragglers that rustle in the breeze. I wish I knew how many of them fell on my hillside sliver of earth in Easley, but it must have been a few billion — or maybe a trillion.

I emailed a Clemson professor to try to get some estimate of the total biomass produced each year by the trees of Pickens County. I suspect he laughed off my request, or maybe he’s gone for the holidays, but I haven’t heard back.

But I’m not as interested in the statistics of leaf production as I am

You do not have permission to view this content