Toniette Mathis joins South State Investment Services

COLUMBIA — South State Investment Services announced that Toniette Mathis has joined the Upstate Region as a senior vice president and financial consultant.

With over 15 years of investment management experience, Mathis provides tailored advice and guidance on investments, insurance, retirement planning, tax wise investing, wealth transfer and educational savings plans.

A native of Easley, Mathis earned a Bachelor of Science in Financial Management with an emphasis in Investments from Clemson University. She also holds her Series 7, 66, 63 and 26 securities licenses at LPL Financial and her S.C. Life, Accident and Health Insurance license.

Focusing on the development and implementation of investment strategies to help clients pursue their immediate and future goals, Mathis follows a disciplined process of

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login