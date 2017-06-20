Toyota of Easley donates $31K to Dream Center of Pickens County
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
EASLEY — The credo of The Dream Center of Pickens County is “a hand up, not a handout.”
On Thursday, Toyota of Easley presented the organization with a helping hand of its own.
Dealership officials presented the Dream Center with a donation of $31,600.
“I want to thank all of you for what you do in our community,” Toyota of Easley’s
