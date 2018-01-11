Traffic concerns arise over proposed Easley development

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — Easley residents and city officials have concerns about the additional traffic a proposed new development would bring to the Botany Park area.

On its January agenda, Easley City Council was set to approve 9.01 acres located at 1218 S. 5th St. for development as a planned unit development.

Several residents of the Botany Park area were in the audience

You do not have permission to view this content