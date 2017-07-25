Train hits, kills man in Clemson

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

CLEMSON — The Pickens County coroner’s office has identified a man struck and killed by a train last week.

Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley said the man was 33-year-old Crisoforo Garcia-Cabrera of Mexico City, Mexico.

Clemson police received a call late Wednesday night that a pedestrian had been struck by a train on a section of track near the Riverpoint Condos.

Kelley said Garcia-Cabrera had been sitting on the tracks when the train approached. He was trying to get off the tracks when he was hit, she said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Kelley said.

Clemson police are still investigating.