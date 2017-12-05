AdvertiseHereH
12/05/2017   News   No comments

Tri-County Foundation board welcomes four new members

By Lisa Garrett
Tri-County Technical College

news@thepccourier.com

PENDLETON — Four community leaders have been elected to serve on Tri-County Technical College’s Foundation Board of Directors.

Joining the Board’s current members are Emily DeRoberts and Randy Blackston, both representing Anderson County, Jim Kaplan, representing Pickens County, and Mike Worley, representing Oconee County.

Members of the Foundation Board raise money to supplement

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Hit Counter provided by Curio cabinets