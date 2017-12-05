Tri-County Foundation board welcomes four new members

By Lisa Garrett

Tri-County Technical College

news@thepccourier.com

PENDLETON — Four community leaders have been elected to serve on Tri-County Technical College’s Foundation Board of Directors.

Joining the Board’s current members are Emily DeRoberts and Randy Blackston, both representing Anderson County, Jim Kaplan, representing Pickens County, and Mike Worley, representing Oconee County.

Members of the Foundation Board raise money to supplement

You do not have permission to view this content