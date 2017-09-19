AdvertiseHereH
09/19/2017   News   No comments

Trial begins in Clemson killing

By Greg Oliver
Courtesy The Journal

goliver@upstatetoday.com

PICKENS — Opening arguments began at the Pickens County Courthouse Monday in the trial of a Clemson man charged in a 2015 killing.

A jury of eight women and four men heard doubts about the credibility of two witnesses who said Jaron Lamont Gibbs fired the gunshot that killed

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Hit Counter provided by Curio cabinets