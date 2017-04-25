Tribute planned Sunday in honor of Dot Jackson

PICKENS — A program of tribute to honor award-winning novelist Dot Jackson is scheduled for Sunday, April 30, at 2:30 p.m. in the auditorium of the Pickens Community Center, located at 129 School House St.

The event, titled “Remembering Dot Jackson, her life and times,” is free and open to the public and is sponsored by friends and colleagues of Jackson.

The two-part program includes readings from her work, a selection of bluegrass music by Robert Wood and Friends, and a classical violin piece by Carla Padgett, a performance by Heartstrings, storytellers Lib Porter and Nick Hallman, a tribute by newspaper editor Karl Hill, a tribute by retired area teacher Louise Hope and a tribute and readings by naturalist Dennis Chastain and Dr. John Hains of Clemson University’s College of Agriculture, Forestry and Life Science.

In addition, Tom Johnson of the Birchwood Center for Arts and Folklife will read selections

