TRICK OR TREAT ON MAIN IN PICKENS POSTPONED UNTIL TUESDAY

PICKENS — The AnMed Health Cannon and the city of Pickens’s annual Trick or Treat on Main Street that was set for Saturday, Oct. 28 and been postponed until Halloween Night on Tuesday October 31 Because of expected bad weather in the area this weekend.

Local businesses, organizations and churches will be set up booths along West Main Street in downtown Pickens on Tuesday, October 31 from 6-8 p.m. The movie “Hocus Pocus” will be featured in the amphitheater for two showings 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Food will be available for sale, as well as specials throughout downtown. Participants are encouraged to picnic at the family-friendly movie. This is a smoke- and alcohol-free event. No pets will be allowed at the event.