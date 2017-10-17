UpCountry Quilters Guild to be at Hagood Mill event

PICKENS — The UpCountry Quilters Guild will be at the 16th annual Storytelling Festival at Historic Hagood Mill this Saturday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

The guild presentation quilt will be on display, and tickets will be available. The lucky ticket holder’s name will be drawn Nov. 4 at the UQG’s show that will be held at Pickens View Wesleyan Church, located at 744 Bethlehem Ridge Road in Pickens.

For more information about the UQG show or to purchase tickets for the quilt, call (864) 350-7515.