08/29/2017   Local News   No comments

Venture Outdoors Day set for Sept. 30

PICKENS — The city of Pickens will host an all-day family-friendly outdoor festival from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30.

 The event, called Venture Outdoors Day, will highlight all that the Pickens area has to offer residents and visitors alike when it comes to outdoor sports.

The event will begin at 8 a.m. on the Doodle Trail with a half marathon. At 10 a.m., there will be a 5K trail run at Town Creek Bike Park, behind the Pickens Recreation Department on Sangamo Road. At 2 p.m., also at Town Creek Bike Park, there will be a mountain bike race hosted by Upstate

