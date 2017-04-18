Victim charged after shooting

Detectives find marijuana plants during investigation, according to chief deputy

EASLEY — A Dacusville man was arrested last week after Pickens County Sheriff’s Office detectives investigating a shooting at his home found an indoor marijuana operation with plants as tall as 4 feet, according to authorities.

Chief deputy Creed Hashe said deputies were dispatched around 2:40 a.m. last Tuesday morning after a homeowner called about an attempted break-in at his home on Earls Bridge Road around 2 a.m.

According to Hashe, the man, later identified as 31-year-old Marcus Lee Thomas, told officers he was walking through the home after hearing a loud noise at a rear door when someone fired two shots from a small-caliber gun through the front door.

Hashe said no one else was inside the home during the incident, and Thomas never saw the suspect or suspects.

Thomas suffered a superficial wound to the back of his arm and a second injury to his side, Hashe

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login