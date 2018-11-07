Voter turnout huge in county

Bowers, Swords, Healy win school board seats

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — Election Day has come and gone once again in Pickens County,

with incumbents ruling the day in both local and state races after voters flocked to the polls in huge numbers.

Voter turnout in Pickens County was impressive, with 38,655 voters casting ballots out of 69,847 registered voters in the county for a 55.34 percent turnout.

In the school board races, Phillip Bowers retained his District 2 seat against Lynn Wike, outgaining Wike 2,190 votes (68.22 percent) to 973 (30.31 percent). In District 4, incumbent Brian Swords defeated Don Joslyn with 2,618 votes (78.45) to Joslyn’s 694 (20.8). Finally, in the race

