Welcome to the 34th annual Azalea Festival this Friday and Saturday

SPECIAL 34th Annual Azalea Festival Edition inside this weeks Pickens County Courier Print Edition!

When the Azaleas are blooming in Pickens, South Carolina, the little town celebrates!”

For 34 years, Pickens has celebrated spring by throwing an arts and entertainment based and family-friendly celebration — the Pickens Azalea Festival.

Each April, the Azaleas bloom, artisans and crafters come out, and the community joins together to celebrate spring in the city of Pickens. Celebrate is exactly what they do! Presented by the Pickens Azalea

Festival Committee and hosted by area nonprofit and civic organizations, the Pickens Azalea Festival boasts the largest gathering of crafters, artisans and entertainers in the county, and quite possibly the Golden Corner!

The Azalea Festival is also somewhat of a large family reunion, giving people who have been away too long the chance to return and to visit with old friends and family. The streets are filled with local artists and crafters, exciting and varied food vendors and quaint little shops and eateries. Strolling downtown Pickens during the festival is certainly an exciting and funAfilled activity.

The festival gives those who have never visited an opportunity to experience this great area during one of the best times to explore and experience all Pickens County has to offer!

National, regional and local musical artists entertain, wAhile local artisans and crafters inspire. Foodies will enjoy regional favorites, and the kids will laugh as they partake in the children’s ride area.

Come browse one of the largest cruise-ins in the area and enjoy all that Pickens has to offer! For those who are interested in more physical activity, the annual Pickens Women’s Association 5k is held annually in conjunction with the Pickens Azalea Festival. History buffs will enjoy self-guided tours through historic Pickens or enjoy a short drive to the many historic places in and around Pickens County.

There is something for everyone to enjoy each spring at the Pickens Azalea Festival!

Friday, April 20

6 p.m. Cruise-in starts

6:30 p.m. Sweet Potato Pie Kids

7:45 p.m. Ole #4

9 p.m. Jake Bartley Band

The annual Azalea Fest Cruise-In is open to all year models (Jeeps are also welcome). Last year we had over 300 cars and hope for even more this year! No fee or application required.

Traffic will be one way, and vehicles must to enter at South Lewis or Pendleton streets.

A special costume contest is also planned for Friday night to honor Pickens County’s sesquicentennial. The winner will be the person with the best 1868-style costume.

Friday entertainment is presented by the city of Pickens.

Saturday, April 21

10 a.m. Opening Ceremony (Courthouse)

Posting of Colors — Boys Scouts Troop 51

National Anthem — Angela Seaborn

Welcome — Pickens’ Mayor David Owens

Announcements — Pickens Azalea Festival Board

10:30 a.m. Local Church Choir TBA

Noon Pet Pageant

1 p.m. Zack Stiltner

2:30 p.m. Brady Smith

4 p.m. John Tibbs

(featured artist from God’s Not Dead 2)

5:30 p.m. Benton Blount

(America’s Got Talent finalist)

7:15 p.m. Mac Powell

(Third Day’s lead singer)