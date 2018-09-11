West Nile virus confirmed in Easley
By Rocky Nimmons
Publisher
rnimmons@thepccourier.com
EASLEY — Authorities said Monday that a Greenville County resident had become the first person in the state to die of West Nile virus in 2018, just days
after a case of the virus was confirmed in a person in Easley.
In a special news conference at Easley City Hall on Friday, Pickens County and Easley officials confirmed that a single person in the Easley area had tested positive for the disease.
Officials said this is the first case ever reported in Pickens County, although
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login
Leave a Reply