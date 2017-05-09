What were they thinking?

Does anybody remember Jim and Tammy Bakker? Remember their dogs and their air-conditioned dog houses? The gold hardware in their bathrooms? Or maybe it was gold plated. It has been a long time ago.

The only reason they came to mind is because my Southern Living magazine came in the mail and I was leafing through it.

I read the recipes, Rick Bragg’s pieces in the back and enjoy poring over the garden pages. Also, I enjoy just looking at the beautiful photography.

But this month there was a jarring note. It was not something I was expecting.

Often, they’ll run house plans with pictures of the house.

And there in the magazine was a house plan.

It wasn’t very large. I thought it might be one of the new tiny houses.

