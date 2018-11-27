Wierzbicki named player of the year

PICKENS — Pickens High School’s Lexi Wierzbicki has been named the 2018 Region I-4A volleyball player of the year.

Wierzbicki, a senior middle hitter, led the Flame with 322 kills and 378 digs. She also recorded 81 blocks.

Wierzbicki was voted unanimous region player of the year for the third year in a row. She was a Region I-3A all-region selection in 2015.

Blue Flame standouts Sydney Bolding, Abigail Durham and Kaylee Gillespie were also named to the Region I-4A all-region team. Bolding and Gillespie were also named to the 2017 all-region team.

Bolding, a senior middle hitter, recorded 283 kills and led the team in

