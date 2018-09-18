Woman bitten by rabid kitten
LIBERTY — A Liberty woman received treatment after possibly being exposed to rabies earlier this month.
The woman was bitten by a kitten that later tested positive for rabies, Pickens County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Creed Hashe said in a news release Friday.
A deputy with the sheriff’s office’s Animal Enforcement Unit responded to a home in the Black Bottom Road area on Sept. 7, Hashe said.
The homeowner had been bitten on the finger by a young kitten and told the deputy a skunk had previously come onto the property and killed
