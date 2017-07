EASLEY — S.C. Law Enforcement Division agents arrested an Easley woman last week, more than two years after police say she forged documents for an insurance claim.

Tiffany Dawn Poston, 42, of 113 W. 3rd Ave., was charged with forgery, value less than $10,000, a felony that carries a penalty upon conviction of a fine at the

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login