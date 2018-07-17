Woman charged in wreck

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — A Greenville woman is charged with leaving the scene of an accident with great bodily injury after a wreck that injured a Six Mile man on July 4.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Justin Sutherland said the collision occurred at the intersection of S.C. Highway 183/West Main Street and Durham Mill Road at 10:10 p.m. on July 4.

The collision occurred as a 2004 Yamaha motorcycle driven by 50-year-old Ronald Duncan of Six Mile was traveling west on S.C. 183, Sutherland said.

A 1999 Ford pickup driven by Trista Sanders of Greenville was stopped on Durham Mill Road, he said.

The pickup attempted a left turn onto West Main Street, and the motorcycle attempted to avoid the truck but the two vehicles collided, Sutherland said.

The pickup truck then left the scene, he said.

Duncan, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from his motorcycle and

