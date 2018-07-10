Woman dies after being hit by vehicle
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
EASLEY — An Easley woman died after being struck by a car Monday night.
Claudia Dawn McGilvery, 59, of Taberwood Road, died at 4 a.m. Tuesday at Greenville Memorial Hospital, Pickens County deputy coroner Gary Duncan said.
McGilvery was walking across East Main Street in Easley at 10:30 p.m. Monday night when she was struck by a car traveling south, Duncan said.
The Easley Police Department is investigating.
