Womanless beauty pageant scheduled June 10 in Pickens

PICKENS — A womanless beauty pageant is planned at the Pickens Senior Community Center on Saturday, June 10, at 7 p.m.

The price of admission is $5 for the event, written by Carol Baker, directed by Helen Dodgens and narrated by Mark Krieger. The contestants — all male of course — will be introduced by Sarah Allison and Baker.

Patsy Nix and Wayne O’Shields also have parts in the pageant. The pageant band will

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login