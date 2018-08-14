Women’s Equality Day next week in Clemson

CLEMSON — On Aug. 21, the League of Women Voters of the Clemson Area invites the public to its annual celebration of Women’s Equality Day, celebrating the anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution on Aug. 26, 1920, giving women the right to vote.

Everyone is invited to drop in, celebrate the 19th Amendment’s 98th anniversary, enjoy refreshments and get acquainted.

The event will be held at Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, located at 100

You do not have permission to view this content