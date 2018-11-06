Work begins on sprucing up Easley’s downtown

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — Work has begun on a number of different projects aimed at sprucing up Easley’s downtown TIF district.

City council members and city officials discussed the TIF (tax increment financing) work during a council work session last month.

Part of the work includes the addition or replacement of 30 benches, 20 trash receptacles, 15 bike racks and more than 40 new trees across the

You do not have permission to view this content