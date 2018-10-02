Wreck kills 1 near Six Mile
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
PICKENS — A Pickens man died Thursday morning after his SUV struck a tree and overturned.
Pickens County coroner Kandy Kelley identified the victim as Allen Joe Adams, 40, of Terrapin Crossing Road.
The accident occurred at 5:30 a.m. on Hunter Road, about two miles north of Six Mile, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Joe
