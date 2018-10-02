AdvertiseHereH
Wreck kills 1 near Six Mile

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

PICKENS — A Pickens man died Thursday morning after his SUV struck a tree and overturned.

Pickens County coroner Kandy Kelley identified the victim as Allen Joe Adams, 40, of Terrapin Crossing Road.

The accident occurred at 5:30 a.m. on Hunter Road, about two miles north of Six Mile, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Joe

