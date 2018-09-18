Year-round school not an option for 2019-20 calendar

By Greg Oliver

Courtesy The Journal

goliver@upstatetoday.com

EASLEY — It doesn’t appear the School District of Pickens County will be going to a modified year-round calendar anytime soon.

The district recently released two proposed calendars for the 2019-20 academic year, the year some district officials had pointed to as the earliest the modified calendar could begin. But neither the regular calendar nor balanced calendar is year round.

A survey sent to parents by the district sought their input on a “regular” calendar, created to comply with current South Carolina law requiring a start date no earlier than the third Monday in August. Under the regular calendar option, teachers would report Aug. 8, while the first day for students is Aug. 19. The calendar includes a three-day Thanksgiving break from Nov. 27-29, Christmas break

You do not have permission to view this content