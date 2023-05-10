2 arrested on drug charges

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

EASLEY — Two people face multiple charges after police said a traffic stop at the Applebee’s in Easley last month turned up heroin, crack cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team conducted the stop on April 24, according to a news release issued Monday.

The vehicle was occupied by David Alan Jones and Gisselle Emily Alvarenga, who appeared to be smoking marijuana, the

