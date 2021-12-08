2 charged with drug trafficking

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — Two men face drug charges following arrests by the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office’s Community Action Team.

According to a news release, deputies with the PCSO Community Action Team, in conjunction with Pickens city police officers, arrested Ronnie Wayne Hendricks during a traffic stop within Pickens County on Dec. 1.

At the time of his arrest, Ronnie Hendricks was found in possession of more than half a pound of methamphetamine, roughly 80 grams of

