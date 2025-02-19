2 face theft, drug charges

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — Two people face multiple charges following a Pickens County Sheriff’s Office investigation into property crimes and illegal drug activity, according to a news release issued last week.

Chandler Allen Crawford and Lisa Michelle White, both of Liberty, were taken into custody on Feb. 5 following the execution of two search warrants at a home on Liberty Highway, the Feb. 11 release said.

Detectives and members of the agency’s Community Action Team recovered two stolen motorcycles and

