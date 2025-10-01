3 arrested in Pickens drug bust

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Three men face charges including possession of methamphetamine in connection with a bust at a Pickens automotive shop Friday.

According to a Pickens Police Department news release, the department’s Special Operations Unit executed a search warrant at Varela Brothers Tire and Auto on Friday.

The execution of the search warrant was part of a long-term narcotics investigation, the

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login