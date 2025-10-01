3 arrested in Pickens drug bust
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
PICKENS — Three men face charges including possession of methamphetamine in connection with a bust at a Pickens automotive shop Friday.
According to a Pickens Police Department news release, the department’s Special Operations Unit executed a search warrant at Varela Brothers Tire and Auto on Friday.
The execution of the search warrant was part of a long-term narcotics investigation, the
