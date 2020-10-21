300-plus students quarantined

COUNTY — As 2.5 percent of all staff members and students participating in in-person instruction across the district were quarantined, more than 40 people in the School District of Pickens County tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

In its weekly update, the district said 25 students and 17 staff members tested positive for COVID-19 over the week, with 312 students and 50 staff members quarantined.

Daniel High School led the district in confirmed cases, with six students and two

You must be logged in to view this content.