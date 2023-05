By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — A 5-year-old boy died last week after falling from a moving vehicle in Easley.

Pickens County chief deputy coroner Andrew Wilson identified the victim as Axel Garcia of Easley.

The incident happened at 6:20 p.m. May 16 on Highway 192 near Grant Valley Road, 2.3 miles east of Easley, according to Lance Cpl. Lena

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login