Kittens versus senior cats

One of my easy-to-accomplish resolutions for 2024 was to adopt a kitten, maybe 2-3 months in age. After consulting the local humane society’s website and seeing dozens of tiny cats listed, I paid a visit to the shelter’s group kitten room.

Of course they were cute, swinging from the chandeliers, racing, climbing and tumbling. And of course they were completely uninterested in the humans in the room who were smiling and

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login