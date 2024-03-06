Courier Community Calendar 3-6-24

• Oyster Roast set for St. Michael’s, Easley

St. Michael’s Episcopal Church will host its annual oyster roast from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at 1200 Powdersville Road in Easley. Proceeds from the event benefit multiple charitable organizations in Pickens County. Attendees enjoy all-you-can-eat oysters, brunswick stew, sides and beverages (photo ID required). If oysters aren’t your favorite, the event also offers many other food options.

Tickets are $45 for adults, $10 for children 6-11 and free for children 5 and under. Rain or shine, oyster-shucking takes place outdoors, so visitors should dress accordingly. Please also bring personal oyster knives and gloves. Tickets are available for purchase by mail or at the church office. Cash or checks only, no refunds. For ticket pickup, the

